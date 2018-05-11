[Anchor Lead]



The hull of Sewol ferry has been returned to its upright position after a year of lying on its side at Mokpo New Port. It took about three hours to right the wrecked ferry that sank four years ago.



Sewol's port side, which had been hidden from sight, is revealed slowly. After three hours and ten hours, the hull of the wrecked ferry is set upright. 1,485 days have passed since the vessel sank.



[Soundbite] Yoo Yeong-ho(Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries) : "I declare that Sewol ferry's hull has been successfully righted as of 12:10 PM, May 10, 2018."



It wasn't an easy process. The ship had been lifted 10 degrees in just two minutes after the re-positioning work began. But the most difficult part was when the hull had to be raised from 40 to 60 degrees. That's when the center of gravity changes from the port side to the starboard. Most of the ferry's left side was corroded, because the vessel had been submerged in the sea for a long time and rainwater had pooled on that side even after the wreck was salvaged. However, no signs of external collisions were discovered. The ferry investigation committee plans to gather public opinions, then decide on how and where to preserve the ship by early July.

Righting the Sewol

입력 2018.05.11 (15:29) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

