South Korea and the U.S. kicked off a massive combined air force drill on Friday as scheduled despite a reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula. An Air Force official in Seoul said that through the two-week exercise, the air forces of South Korea and the U.S. plan to improve their aerial operations techniques. The annual "Max Thunder" exercise will involve some 100 warplanes, including eight F-22 Raptor stealth fighters as well as an unspecified number of B-52 bombers and F-15K jets. It is the first time that the allies have decided to deploy eight F-22 jets to a combined exercise. During the "Vigilant ACE" joint air drills in December last year, six F-22 fighters were mobilized.



Joint Air Force Drill

입력 2018.05.11 (15:30) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

