The new labor union of Korean Air pilots launched a rally on Thursday to demand the resignation of the airline’s owner executive. Meanwhile, the police have forwarded the so-called “water rage” case of Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min to prosecutors.



[Soundbite] "Out! Out! Cho Yang-ho out!"



Dozens of Korean Air pilots wearing masks hold candles in their hands. They are the members of Korean Air's new pilot labor union as well as their families. They came here to condemn power abuse by the airline's owning family and demand that they step down.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun(Member of New Korean Air Pilot Labor Union) : "We do our best despite our tight work schedules and harsh working conditions. So why do we have to be ashamed of our uniforms?"



Korean Air has two pilot labor unions. About 1,100 of their members belong to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, while some 600 come from the new union. Korean Air employees are to hold a second candlelight rally on Saturday evening at Seoul Station square. The first rally took place on May 4. Meanwhile, Seoul Gangseo Police Agency investigating Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min have transferred (will transfer) the case to prosecutors. The youngest daughter of the Korean Air owning family is being accused of obstruction of business for allegedly throwing a glass of water into a manager of an advertising firm at a meeting.

Korean Air Strike

입력 2018.05.11 (15:31) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

