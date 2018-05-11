KBS NEWS

뉴스

북미 정상회담의 ‘프리퀄’ 정전협정
북미 정상회담의 ‘프리퀄’ 정전협정
역사적인 북미 회담일정이 마침내 공개됐다. 이번에도 트럼프 미 대통령의 SNS에서다. 적대국 두 정상이 65년 만에 처음으로 얼굴을 마주하는...
[영상] “꼭 잡은 두 손 놓지 말아요” 홍영표·김성태 이것은 ‘밀당’?
[영상] “꼭 잡은 두 손 놓지 말아요” 홍영표·김성태 이것은 ‘밀당’?
더불어민주당 홍영표 신임 원내대표가 오늘(11일) 새 원내사령탑에 선출되자마자 만나러...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Korean Air Strike
입력 2018.05.11 (15:31) | 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Korean Air Strike 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The new labor union of Korean Air pilots launched a rally on Thursday to demand the resignation of the airline’s owner executive. Meanwhile, the police have forwarded the so-called “water rage” case of Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min to prosecutors.

[Pkg]

[Soundbite] "Out! Out! Cho Yang-ho out!"

Dozens of Korean Air pilots wearing masks hold candles in their hands. They are the members of Korean Air's new pilot labor union as well as their families. They came here to condemn power abuse by the airline's owning family and demand that they step down.

[Soundbite] Choi Hyun(Member of New Korean Air Pilot Labor Union) : "We do our best despite our tight work schedules and harsh working conditions. So why do we have to be ashamed of our uniforms?"

Korean Air has two pilot labor unions. About 1,100 of their members belong to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, while some 600 come from the new union. Korean Air employees are to hold a second candlelight rally on Saturday evening at Seoul Station square. The first rally took place on May 4. Meanwhile, Seoul Gangseo Police Agency investigating Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min have transferred (will transfer) the case to prosecutors. The youngest daughter of the Korean Air owning family is being accused of obstruction of business for allegedly throwing a glass of water into a manager of an advertising firm at a meeting.
  • Korean Air Strike
    • 입력 2018.05.11 (15:31)
    • 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52)
    News Today
Korean Air Strike
[Anchor Lead]

The new labor union of Korean Air pilots launched a rally on Thursday to demand the resignation of the airline’s owner executive. Meanwhile, the police have forwarded the so-called “water rage” case of Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min to prosecutors.

[Pkg]

[Soundbite] "Out! Out! Cho Yang-ho out!"

Dozens of Korean Air pilots wearing masks hold candles in their hands. They are the members of Korean Air's new pilot labor union as well as their families. They came here to condemn power abuse by the airline's owning family and demand that they step down.

[Soundbite] Choi Hyun(Member of New Korean Air Pilot Labor Union) : "We do our best despite our tight work schedules and harsh working conditions. So why do we have to be ashamed of our uniforms?"

Korean Air has two pilot labor unions. About 1,100 of their members belong to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, while some 600 come from the new union. Korean Air employees are to hold a second candlelight rally on Saturday evening at Seoul Station square. The first rally took place on May 4. Meanwhile, Seoul Gangseo Police Agency investigating Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min have transferred (will transfer) the case to prosecutors. The youngest daughter of the Korean Air owning family is being accused of obstruction of business for allegedly throwing a glass of water into a manager of an advertising firm at a meeting.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Joint Air Force Drill
  2. 다음기사 Assault on Drivers
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.출항 그 때처럼…미수습자 5명은 왼쪽면 객실에?
  2. 2.역사는 외면하고, ‘광’만 팔고 싶었던 아베 총리
  3. 3.‘1억불’ 北 결핵약 공급 중단…13만 환자 어쩌나?
  4. 4.맛있는 청와대(?)…문재인 정부 1년 ‘만찬의 정치학’
  5. 5.김성태 폭행범 父, 아들 구속적부심 청구
  6. 6.‘의원직 상실’ 권석창 “수용”…재보궐 최대 12곳
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.