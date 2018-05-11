[Anchor Lead]



A taxi driver in his 60s has been in coma since he was assaulted by a drunk passenger in the early morning hours Thursday. About two weeks ago, another elderly taxi driver died in a similar situation. South Korea has a special law on the books that metes out severe punishment for those who assault drivers of buses or taxis.



Late at night...A taxi stops and the driver and a passenger steps out of the vehicle. The driver demanded a cleanup fee, because the passenger had thrown up inside the cab. But the passenger ignored him and got off the car. The driver falls to the ground just when the police arrive to try and break up the two men. The cab driver passed out immediately after the police arrived because he was beaten while arguing with the passenger. The emergency rescuers tried to resuscitate him, but he wouldn't regain consciousness. When a driver of a public transportationis assaulted, the perpetrator is subjected to additional penalties. But the police charged the passenger in his 20s only for inflicting bodily harm. The tougher law cannot be applied in this case because the assault took place after they got off the cab, not while driving. More than 3,000 assaults against drivers of mass transportation means occur every year. But less than 1% of the perpetrators get arrested.

Assault on Drivers

입력 2018.05.11 (15:33) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

