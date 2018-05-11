[Anchor Lead]



Talks on establishing a united economic special zone between the two Koreas are gaining pace. Inter-Korean economic cooperation is gaining attention as an issue as it could help rejuvenate the economy in the border region.



[Pkg]



Unification Village is a small community located inside the Civilian Control Line near Panmunjeom. The once tension-filled village became much more peaceful ever since the propaganda broadcasting from North Korea ended after the April 27th inter-Korean summit.



[Soundbite] Lee Wan-bae(Unification Village Chief) : "Since there's no North Korean broadcasting, the village became quieter."



The village was subjected to various restrictions for being situated within the border area, but the atmosphere has changed in recent weeks. As the discussions on a unified economic special zone gain speed amid the reconciliatory mood, the Jangdan peninsula area inside the Civilian Control Line in Paju has been tapped for the economic zone's likeliest location. The core of the plan is to set up a special economic zone on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line near the border that utilizes South Korea's technology and capital and North Korea's manpower. There are six bills associated with the unified special economic zone pending in the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee. Currently, the Ministry of Unification is working to integrate all those bills into one. If the Gaeseong Industrial Complex housed largely labor-intensive light industries, the unified special economic zone would differ from it by attracting high-tech companies.

United Economic Zone

