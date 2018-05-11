[Anchor Lead]



A big trend these days is DIY, short for Do It Yourself. Ready-made goods are fine but DIY products are catching on big time these days as consumers want their things to stand out with a little personality. Take a look in today’s Close Up.



[Pkg]



Here at a carpentry studio, wood is transformed into amazing objects. Today we are going to make a wooden cutting board using wood with a fine texture. The board can also double as a food tray.



[Soundbite]Han Sang-hoon (Woodwork Designer) : "Hardwood cutting boards are better to use than plastic ones. There's less burden on your wrist when using the knife."



Camphor tree contains high levels of phytoncide and therefore has antibacterial effects. First, draw a shape on the wood cut it out. Smooth out the rough surface and don't forget to puncture a hole on the handle.



[Soundbite]Han Sang-hoon (Woodwork Designer) : "When sandpapering, it's important to scrape in the direction of the texture of the wood. Doing the opposite way will leave scars on the surface."



Now for the coating, apply some oil, such as olive oil, on the surface. After ten minutes, wipe the board with a dry cloth and let it dry at room temperature for about 12 hours, and then it's complete. Using this one of a kind homemade cutting board when you cook will be extra special. This time, a tougher challenge, a bean bag chair. This popular one-person cushion fits nicely in limited space. All you need is styrofoam granules, some thick fabric and a zipper. Prepare two sheets of fabric of the same size and lay them over each other. Then using a sewing machine, sew up only on one side of the two sheets. Then fold the sheets up in half and on one side, draw a circular shape, cut it out and stitch it. A zipper is attached on the other side that hasn't been stitched up, to create sort of an entry into the big pouch. Make another sheet of lining in the same way. Now the styrofoam granules go into the lining pouch. Fill it up by about two thirds. This is because making it a little loose makes it a lot more comfortable that a tightly fit one. Now the outer bright yellow cover is pulled over and it's all done. Just mold the bean bag into the shape you want and you have an awesome personal chair. Bean bags are also great for decoration. What's being made here? Many rings are on display.



[Soundbite]Yoo Yeong-gon (Runs Craft Rings Studio) : "Here, you can create a ring like none other in the world and that also reflects a couple's affection."



The first step in making a ring is inscribing a personal message. It's okay if the letters are a bit crooked and sloppy. It's all about personalization. Now roll the piece of silver around a rod and apply heat to the connecting area of the ring. Cool it off in cold water and you have made a circular shape so far. Now slide the ring around a rod and keep hammering it down until it reaches the black line which indicates the size of a finger. The last step is to add some bling, which requires some assistance from an expert. No doubt, a DIY ring made from scratch is all the more special. Do it yourself projects are fun and rewarding. Next time you need something, try DIY.

Do It Yourself

입력 2018.05.11 (15:36) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A big trend these days is DIY, short for Do It Yourself. Ready-made goods are fine but DIY products are catching on big time these days as consumers want their things to stand out with a little personality. Take a look in today’s Close Up.



[Pkg]



Here at a carpentry studio, wood is transformed into amazing objects. Today we are going to make a wooden cutting board using wood with a fine texture. The board can also double as a food tray.



[Soundbite]Han Sang-hoon (Woodwork Designer) : "Hardwood cutting boards are better to use than plastic ones. There's less burden on your wrist when using the knife."



Camphor tree contains high levels of phytoncide and therefore has antibacterial effects. First, draw a shape on the wood cut it out. Smooth out the rough surface and don't forget to puncture a hole on the handle.



[Soundbite]Han Sang-hoon (Woodwork Designer) : "When sandpapering, it's important to scrape in the direction of the texture of the wood. Doing the opposite way will leave scars on the surface."



Now for the coating, apply some oil, such as olive oil, on the surface. After ten minutes, wipe the board with a dry cloth and let it dry at room temperature for about 12 hours, and then it's complete. Using this one of a kind homemade cutting board when you cook will be extra special. This time, a tougher challenge, a bean bag chair. This popular one-person cushion fits nicely in limited space. All you need is styrofoam granules, some thick fabric and a zipper. Prepare two sheets of fabric of the same size and lay them over each other. Then using a sewing machine, sew up only on one side of the two sheets. Then fold the sheets up in half and on one side, draw a circular shape, cut it out and stitch it. A zipper is attached on the other side that hasn't been stitched up, to create sort of an entry into the big pouch. Make another sheet of lining in the same way. Now the styrofoam granules go into the lining pouch. Fill it up by about two thirds. This is because making it a little loose makes it a lot more comfortable that a tightly fit one. Now the outer bright yellow cover is pulled over and it's all done. Just mold the bean bag into the shape you want and you have an awesome personal chair. Bean bags are also great for decoration. What's being made here? Many rings are on display.



[Soundbite]Yoo Yeong-gon (Runs Craft Rings Studio) : "Here, you can create a ring like none other in the world and that also reflects a couple's affection."



The first step in making a ring is inscribing a personal message. It's okay if the letters are a bit crooked and sloppy. It's all about personalization. Now roll the piece of silver around a rod and apply heat to the connecting area of the ring. Cool it off in cold water and you have made a circular shape so far. Now slide the ring around a rod and keep hammering it down until it reaches the black line which indicates the size of a finger. The last step is to add some bling, which requires some assistance from an expert. No doubt, a DIY ring made from scratch is all the more special. Do it yourself projects are fun and rewarding. Next time you need something, try DIY.