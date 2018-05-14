Nuclear Test Site News Today 입력 2018.05.14 (14:56) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has announced that it will dismantle its nuclear test site, inviting foreign journalists to witness the event. But observers say that Pyongyang's decision not to invite overseas nuclear experts raises concerns ahead of leader Kim Jong-un’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



[Pkg]



These satellite images of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site were taken on April 19 and May 7. The structures that used to stand at the entrance of the mine are now gone. The Washington Post has raised the possibility that Pyongyang may have started preparations for the dismantlement of its nuclear test site to demonstrate its commitment to complete denuclearization by confirming when and how it would dismantle it. This comes after the announcement of the date and location of the North Korea-U.S. summit talks. However, it said nothing about the participation of overseas nuclear experts during the observation of the dismantlement. Observers believe that a visit to the North by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency may place more emphasis on verifying the North's nuclear capabilities rather than on the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri site. Observers also say that by maintaining an ambiguous stance on the verification of the North's denuclearization for the time being, Pyongyang intends to use the issue as a hidden card in negotiations to obtain regime security and economic support. Another noteworthy factor is that Pyongyang has invited journalists from the U.N. Security Council member-states, such as China, Russia and the U.K., but excluded Japan.

