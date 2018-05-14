Meeting in Singapore News Today 입력 2018.05.14 (14:57) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



The summit venue in Singapore has not been made public yet. Several places, including the Shangri-la Hotel, have been raised as potential spots for the historic events, but Singapore’s presidential palace is becoming a likely location if the summit takes place away from the delegations’ hotel.



[Pkg]



The Shangri-la Hotel is cited as the most likely place for the historic summit. As the hotel has hosted several international meetings, it has excellent security protocols as well as a large banquet hall and multiple meeting rooms to hold one-on-one talks. The two leaders will be able to create a photo opportunity by having a friendly conversation during a stroll along the hotel's garden path and greenhouse. Another potential venue is the Marina Bay Sands, an iconic landmark of Singapore. This hotel, owned by a Trump supporter, has an observatory where Trump and Kim can have a private conversation. But throngs of tourists around the venue pose the biggest problem for the security details. A South Korean media outlet reported that Marina Bay Sands may be the summit venue as North Koreans had made reservations at this hotel. But the hotel officially said that the report is misleading as the venue hasn't been set yet. Suntec City, where the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting was held, is also being tossed around as a contender, but it is more likely to be used as the press center, since the hotel is located downtown. If the summit is held at a different location from the lodging site, the Istana presidential palace is very likely to host the summit. The office of the prime minister is also located within the palace, making the Istana the perfect place to hold potential meetings between the Singaporean Prime Minister and the American and North Korean leaders.

