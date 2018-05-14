Brand Royalties News Today 입력 2018.05.14 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Food chains like Paris Croissant, Bon Juk and Won Halmoni Bossam are household names in South Korea. The famous brands are in the headlines now in a scandal over how royalties that should have been paid to their companies -- were being exploited. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Paris Croissant... a holding company underneath the nation's largest bakery conglomerate SPC Group has gained a lot of popularity since launching a high-end, traditional French-style bakery brand in the 1980s. The current brand was registered in August, 2001, under the name of Lee Mi-hyang, the wife of its Chairman Heo Young-in. The trademark right was split equally between Lee and the company. But in November 2012, Paris Croissant suddenly handed over all its stake to Lee. The company then paid 21.3 billion won, 0.125 percent of its total sales, to Lee for three years in the name of brand royalties.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-bo(Lawyer) : "If a company owner receives money from the firm in the name of brand royalties as a brand right holder, business opportunities will eventually be wasted and the company's capital will also be undermined."



Paris Croissant is an unlisted company fully owned by Chairman Heo and his wife and two sons. The Heo family also received 17 billion won in dividends in 2012 and 2013 in addition to the 21.3 billion in brand royalties. The prosecution eventually indicted Chairman Heo on charges of breach of duty. However, controversy has arisen over leniency, as it did not indict his wife, Lee. Paris Croissant is not the only well-known franchise company that has followed this malpractice. Kim Cheol-ho... head of the famous rice porridge maker Bon Juk, received brand royalties of roughly 2.8 billion won from the company over seven years since 2006. The president of Won Halmoni Bossam also received approximately 2.1 billion won in brand royalties from the company over nine years since 2009. Prosecutors also indicted the two without detention on charges of exploiting the brand royalty system and causing losses to their companies.

