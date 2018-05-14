Urban Camping

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.
[Pkg]
As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.
[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."
And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.
It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.
[Pkg]
As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.
[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."
And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.
- Urban Camping
-
- 입력 2018.05.14 (15:05)
- 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)
[Anchor Lead]
It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.
[Pkg]
As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.
[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."
And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.
It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.
[Pkg]
As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.
[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."
And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역