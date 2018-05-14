Urban Camping News Today 입력 2018.05.14 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.



[Pkg]



As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.



[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."



And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.

Urban Camping

입력 2018.05.14 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It's camping season in Korea, but even the most ardent campers may balk at venturing outdoors when air pollution is so severe. Still, a growing number of people enjoy camping inspired activities at home or in the city when air pollution levels are relatively low. Take a look.



[Pkg]



As the sun sets. A group of friends enjoy drinks and chat merrily over the barbecue. This may look like a campsite, but in fact, it's a rooftop of a residential building. These people are here to enjoy the brief camping atmosphere while air pollution is less severe.



[Soundbite] Chang Jae-young(Seoul Resident) : "I thought it would be a great idea to set up a campsite on the rooftop because it's not easy to find the right time for camping due to busy schedules. And oftentimes we have to cancel a camping trip because of the smog."



And this place in a downtown area surrounded by lush woods is a restaurant modeled after a campsite. It is packed with customers, even though they have to roast meat on their own and sit low on lawn chairs instead of sitting comfortably at a table. Large supermarket chains are also switching their sales strategies to target picnics rather than full-blown camping. Because of severe smog in Korea, people who enjoy camping have found new ways to enjoy their hobby.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보