Spring Raspberries News Today 입력 2018.05.14 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.14 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



It’s not unusual to feel a little lethargic in the spring. Raspberries are just the thing you need to fight the seasonal fatigue. They are tasty as they are but today we have tips on even better ways to enjoy raspberries.



[Pkg]



These are plump, ripe raspberries that can be seen up in the mountains. Harvest is well under way this time of the year. Raspberries are originally a summer fruit but they can be enjoyed from the spring these days, all thanks to greenhouses. This tiny berry is packed full of vitamins. Raspberries are also rich in organic acids, folic acids and zinc, especially good for growing kids. How do you know which ones are best?



[Soundbite] Oh Won-hwan(Raspberry Farm Owner) : "The berries should be bright in color, big in size and firm in texture."



Cleaning them is also important. Simply rinse away the dust in running water for about 30 seconds. Storage, also important. Keeping the berries at room temperature will quickly change the color. Now let's look at ways to incorporate raspberries in cooking. First we make a multipurpose sauce. Mix two spoonful of brown sugar with 200 grams of raspberries. A little bit of salt can double the sweetness. Now boil the mixture for ten minutes until the sauce thickens. The sauce goes into a glass jar and is allowed to cool. Then keep it in the fridge. The versatile raspberry sauce will be useful in many ways for a long time.



[Soundbite] Eom Eun-gyeong(Culinary Expert) : "You can enjoy raspberry sauce as jam with bread or a salad dressing. It's also terrific with meat dishes. Meat dipped in the sauce will add flavor."



Now using the sauce, we will cook up some dishes. First up, raspberry pizza! Removed the crusts from sliced bread and cut the bread in half. Slather the raspberry sauce on the pieces of bread over which shreds of mozzarella are sprinkled. Now stick them in the oven until the cheese melts. Fresh raspberries and various nuts are placed on top. Visually stunning and highly nutrient raspberry pizza is ready! This time, we use the sauce to make raspberry milk jelly, which children love. First dunk a gelatin sheet in warm water for five minutes during which the milk is heated up with some sugar. The soaked gelatin then goes into the warm milk. Stir, until it melts completely. Now put the milk in a bottle and firm it up for 4 hours in the fridge. Shall we check now? The gelatin has set. Put the raspberry sauce over the gelatin and add some fresh berries on top as decoration. The milk compensates for the protein lacking in berries. The milk jelly is a perfectly complementary treat. Let's overcome spring fatigue with raspberries full of nutrients and tasty goodness.

