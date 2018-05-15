N. Koreans in China News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (14:56) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Just a week after the second meeting between the leaders of North Korea and China, a North Korean delegation is visiting China yet again. The North Korean officials are believed to be tasked with following-up on Kim Jong-un’s visit -- one of them is a close aide to the North Korean leader.



[Pkg]



A dozen North Korean officials appear at the VIP parking lot of Beijing Capital International Airport. North Korean ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong was spotted personally welcoming the delegation at the airport. The list of passengers who had arrived in Beijing on the Air Koryo fl ight includes the North's Workers Party International Affairs Department Deputy Director Ryu Myong-son, Pyonganbuk-do Workers’ Party Chairman Kim Neung-oh, and Pyongyang Workers' Party Chairman Kim Su-gil. The most noteworthy figure was the North's Workers Party Vice Chairman for Science and Education Pak Thae-song. Sources say the North Korean delegation has visited Zhongguancun Science Park, a Chinese equivalent of Silicon Valley, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited back in March during his first trip to China. North Korea dispatched a delegation of 47 officials back in June 2010 shortly after its late leader Kim Jong-il visited China. Observers say that as in 2010, the North Korean officials are tasked with discussing follow-up measures by visiting places that their leader had visited during his latest trip to China.

