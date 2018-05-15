Ending the Standoff News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (14:57) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival political parties have agreed to normalize parliamentary proceedings from Tuesday. They agreed to pass two contentious bills on Friday but observers say more differences could emerge as the parties start working out the details of their agreement.



[Pkg]



Rival political camps reached a dramatic agreement Monday, ending a standoff that had deadlocked the parliament for 42 days.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-tae (Floor Leader, Liberty Korea Party) : "We reached a grand compromise to pass the special counsel bill on the "druking" case and the supplementary budget bill on May. 18."



Regarding an agreement to pass a bill to launch an independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal, the opposition conceded to exclude the mention of the president and the ruling Democratic Party in the name of the bill. The ruling party backed away from its call to veto a special prosecutor. The scope of the investigation was disputed until the last minute. Parties agreed the probe will focus on the activities committed by the blogger known as "druking" and his associates. They will investigate other matters as they are confirmed down the road. The resignation extended by four lawmakers who are running in next month's local elections were also approved by the deadline. Therefore 12 new lawmakers will be elected during the June 13th by-elections, which is viewed as a mini parliamentary election. However, partisan differences may emerge again over coordinating details and wording of their agreement with just 3 days left for the passage of the special counsel bill and the supplementary budget bill.



[Soundbite] Chang Byoung-wan (Floor Leader, Peace & Justice Party) : "There is no precedent of passing a budget bill in just 3-4 days regardless of the amount of budget."



In addition, a parliamentary standoff could occur again during the voting process on a motion for parliamentary consent to arrest main opposition Liberty Korea Party Representatives Yeom Dong-yeol and Hong Moon-jong.

