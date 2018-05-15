Tax Evasion Crackdown News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has pledged to root out offshore tax evasion. He ordered related government agencies to set up a joint probe team on the matter. His order follows recent investigations into prominent figures accused of evading taxes by illegally concealing their assets overseas, including Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in denounced offshore tax evasion as a grave anti-social act. While chairing a meeting with his senior secretaries and aides, the president stressed the need to root out the malpractice, noting public anger over the issue.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in: "Public anger is mounting over allegations that social leaders concealed their earnings and assets overseas to evade taxes."



Although he did not mention a specific business, he appeared to indicate the allegations of offshore tax evasion by Hanjin Group. Moon also ordered the creation of a joint probe team. He called on the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service and the prosecution to jointly draft cooperative measures regarding how to investigate and punish tax evaders and retrieve their criminal assets, saying that a single agency is limited in taking action. Following Moon's order, a key presidential official said that offshore tax evasion has become a spreading social issue, which is not only limited to one specific business. His remarks are prompting speculations that more investigations can be launched into tax evasion allegations involving other business groups.

