Habitual Assault News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (15:01)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have obtained the testimonies of eight people who say they were assaulted by the wife of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho. One of the witnesses, a former chauffeur, said Cho's wife spat at him and even threw a shoe at him while he was driving. Police will soon subpoena Cho's wife on charges of habitual assault.



[Pkg]



Police have secured testimonies from eight victims of Korean Air chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee. They include construction workers at the Hyatt Hotel in Incheon and the staff of contractor firms. Additionally, police have recently acquired testimony from the former chauffeur of the Korean Air owner's wife for the first time. He said he had worked for Lee Myung-hee for years and was well aware of family affairs. Police have also acquired an audio file of Lee Myung-hee's verbal assaults.



[Soundbite] (Voice presumed to be Lee Myung-hee): "You ****! When did I tell you to do that? You!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"



The former chauffeur said that Lee Myung-hee would sometimes swear at him because she was discontent with his driving skills. She would also ask him to turn around and spat at him. Once she even threw a shoe at his head while he was driving. The former chauffeur added that Lee Myung-hee's misbehavior almost resulted in traffic accidents. Those who assault drivers are subject to up to five years in jail or a fine of up to 20 million won. Unable to endure Lee's physical and verbal abuse, the former chauffeur had to seek counseling from a civic group attorney. Police are considering summoning Lee next week at the earliest on the charges of habitual assault after reviewing additional testimonies.

