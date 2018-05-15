Theater Scene Comeback News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The scandal over so-called cultural blacklists drafted under the previous administration left Korea's theater scene with some deep scars. But its gradually making a recovery. Foreign playwrights visiting Korea have shared this pain and are praising Korea's journey of overcoming those hard times, achieved through candlelight protests and citizen participation.



[Pkg]



The Seoul Theater Festival experienced a rough time 3 years ago when scheduled shows faced abrupt cancellations. This was the beginning of the so-called cultural blacklist scandal that jolted the theater world. The festival this year is drawing attention for shows addressing social issues more so than ever before.



[Soundbite] An Jin-hee (Spectator): "I believe theater should be independent from politics. That will be much better."



Foreign playwrights visiting Korea share the suffering and struggle their Korean counterparts went through.



[Soundbite] Takeshi Kawamura (Japanese Playwright of "4, four"): "Also in Japan in the 1980s, the government did not provide subsidies to modern plays over the reason that they originated from leftist movements and were thought as dangerous in nature."



[Soundbite] Petr Zelenka (Czech Playwright of "Tales of Common Insanity") : "A young Iranian artist especially familiar with the pain of censorship has put together an experimental play with Korean actress Moon So-ri, a victim of the blacklist of cultural figures."



[Soundbite] "Am I to take out my script and read?"



He is impressed and moved by how the Korean people fought their problems, and even expressed envy.



[Soundbite] "Nassim Soleimanpour (Iranian Playwright of "Nassim")"



Encouraged by the support of foreign artists, Korea's theater circles are preparing to make another big leap forward.

Theater Scene Comeback

입력 2018.05.15 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The scandal over so-called cultural blacklists drafted under the previous administration left Korea's theater scene with some deep scars. But its gradually making a recovery. Foreign playwrights visiting Korea have shared this pain and are praising Korea's journey of overcoming those hard times, achieved through candlelight protests and citizen participation.



[Pkg]



The Seoul Theater Festival experienced a rough time 3 years ago when scheduled shows faced abrupt cancellations. This was the beginning of the so-called cultural blacklist scandal that jolted the theater world. The festival this year is drawing attention for shows addressing social issues more so than ever before.



[Soundbite] An Jin-hee (Spectator): "I believe theater should be independent from politics. That will be much better."



Foreign playwrights visiting Korea share the suffering and struggle their Korean counterparts went through.



[Soundbite] Takeshi Kawamura (Japanese Playwright of "4, four"): "Also in Japan in the 1980s, the government did not provide subsidies to modern plays over the reason that they originated from leftist movements and were thought as dangerous in nature."



[Soundbite] Petr Zelenka (Czech Playwright of "Tales of Common Insanity") : "A young Iranian artist especially familiar with the pain of censorship has put together an experimental play with Korean actress Moon So-ri, a victim of the blacklist of cultural figures."



[Soundbite] "Am I to take out my script and read?"



He is impressed and moved by how the Korean people fought their problems, and even expressed envy.



[Soundbite] "Nassim Soleimanpour (Iranian Playwright of "Nassim")"



Encouraged by the support of foreign artists, Korea's theater circles are preparing to make another big leap forward.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보