VR Disaster Drills News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



Disaster drills simulating real life situations keep people prepared -- but cost, location and even safety concerns are an issue. The use of virtual reality technology easily removes those concerns. Take a look at some VR drills that are incredibly lifelike.



[Pkg]



A fire breaks out on a huge passenger ferry. Passengers must quickly evacuate onto the deck to avoid the fume and flames. The drill ends when they finally make it safely out of the ship on lifeboats. People can experience this life-like disaster situation all thanks to VR or virtual reality technology. When the participant wears VR spectacles and controllers, the sensor on the wall acknowledges the person, and a life-like crisis situation unfolds before his or her eyes - such as a maritime accident. Accidents involving the cultivator at farms are reportedly 7 times more deadly than regular car accidents. Related drills can be as dangerous and so preparing for these scenarios is not easy. But it's a different story if VR is used. Virtual reality is a leading technology of the future. Expanded application of VR is boosting the efficiency of safety exercises.

