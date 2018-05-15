One-Piece Dresses News Today 입력 2018.05.15 (15:06) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As the weather gradually gets warmer, many women are flaunting one-piece dresses. But some may worry about getting the right fit. Today we have some tips.



[Pkg]



People's wardrobes are changing with the weather as the cold gives way to the warm sunshine. Colorful dresses are not difficult to spot on the streets. What's trending this year?



[Soundbite] Lee Gyeong-hee (Apparel Store Clerk): "Dresses of translucent material such as silk or chiffon that drop below the knee are trending this spring. Various other designs such as flower prints, pleats, puff sleeves and shirt-style dresses are also on the market."



Dresses are fabulous for accentuating or covering your physique. If you know the basics, it's not that hard to style a dress. We met three married women who are hesitant to try on a dress because they're not confident with their figure.



[Soundbite] Ryu Ho-bin (Incheon Resident): "I look big overall in a dress. I want to learn tips to overcome that."



[Soundbite] Jeon Jin-yeong (Seoul Resident): "I always try to cover up my larger upper torso but it's not easy."



[Soundbite] Lee Joo-hyeon (Seoul Resident): "I'm rather short and never know what dress to wear."



So let's look at dress types that go with each body shape. First, if your lower half is larger than your upper body, an A line dress spreading wide toward the bottom is just for you. It will conceal your lower half and accentuate a thin waistline. For people who are not happy with their calfs and ankles, what about a pleated dress like this one that slightly clings to your body? The dress has the visual effect of slimming down your lower half. The third type is for women who don't like the way they look from the waist up.



[Soundbite] Lee Gyeong-hee (Apparel Store Clerk): "For women less confident with their abdomen and waist, a roomy straight line dress conceals those areas and make them look much slender."



Last but not least, people of shorter stature can also wear dresses. Rather than longer ones that drop below the knee, they should go for short dresses which show off their legs. They look much taller this way. Wearing a jacket with the dress also divides people's attention in that direction, and therefore makes their legs look longer. You can tell the difference. This time, let's try repurposing old dresses in your closet. You most likely have a dress that is way outdated or you've worn it so much, you're over it. Let's turn these pieces into a lace dress which is the it item at the moment. You can easily buy the materials online. We are going to attach laces on the neck area, sleeves and bottom of the skirt.



[Soundbite] Jeong Gyeong-hwa (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident): "Elastic laces like this one can also create lovely pleats if you attach it while keep on stretching it. It's a versatile material of diverse use."



For dresses with boring nondescript waistlines, sew in a rubber band around the waist to create a waistline. An old fashioned flower print dress has become a new adorable outfit! No need to buy new. You can be stylish this spring with the dresses you already have by putting in a little effort.

One-Piece Dresses

입력 2018.05.15 (15:06) 수정 2018.05.15 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As the weather gradually gets warmer, many women are flaunting one-piece dresses. But some may worry about getting the right fit. Today we have some tips.



[Pkg]



People's wardrobes are changing with the weather as the cold gives way to the warm sunshine. Colorful dresses are not difficult to spot on the streets. What's trending this year?



[Soundbite] Lee Gyeong-hee (Apparel Store Clerk): "Dresses of translucent material such as silk or chiffon that drop below the knee are trending this spring. Various other designs such as flower prints, pleats, puff sleeves and shirt-style dresses are also on the market."



Dresses are fabulous for accentuating or covering your physique. If you know the basics, it's not that hard to style a dress. We met three married women who are hesitant to try on a dress because they're not confident with their figure.



[Soundbite] Ryu Ho-bin (Incheon Resident): "I look big overall in a dress. I want to learn tips to overcome that."



[Soundbite] Jeon Jin-yeong (Seoul Resident): "I always try to cover up my larger upper torso but it's not easy."



[Soundbite] Lee Joo-hyeon (Seoul Resident): "I'm rather short and never know what dress to wear."



So let's look at dress types that go with each body shape. First, if your lower half is larger than your upper body, an A line dress spreading wide toward the bottom is just for you. It will conceal your lower half and accentuate a thin waistline. For people who are not happy with their calfs and ankles, what about a pleated dress like this one that slightly clings to your body? The dress has the visual effect of slimming down your lower half. The third type is for women who don't like the way they look from the waist up.



[Soundbite] Lee Gyeong-hee (Apparel Store Clerk): "For women less confident with their abdomen and waist, a roomy straight line dress conceals those areas and make them look much slender."



Last but not least, people of shorter stature can also wear dresses. Rather than longer ones that drop below the knee, they should go for short dresses which show off their legs. They look much taller this way. Wearing a jacket with the dress also divides people's attention in that direction, and therefore makes their legs look longer. You can tell the difference. This time, let's try repurposing old dresses in your closet. You most likely have a dress that is way outdated or you've worn it so much, you're over it. Let's turn these pieces into a lace dress which is the it item at the moment. You can easily buy the materials online. We are going to attach laces on the neck area, sleeves and bottom of the skirt.



[Soundbite] Jeong Gyeong-hwa (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident): "Elastic laces like this one can also create lovely pleats if you attach it while keep on stretching it. It's a versatile material of diverse use."



For dresses with boring nondescript waistlines, sew in a rubber band around the waist to create a waistline. An old fashioned flower print dress has become a new adorable outfit! No need to buy new. You can be stylish this spring with the dresses you already have by putting in a little effort.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보