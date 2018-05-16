N. Korea Cancels Talks

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with the South Wednesday hours before the high-level talks were scheduled to take place. The regime canceled the meeting in protest to a South Korea-U.S. joint Air Force exercise code-named Max Thunder.
[Pkg]
North Korean state media said the talks were being postponed indefinitely. The North's Korean Central News Agency state media said Pyongyang had no other choice but to call off the meeting because of what it described as the South's reckless attempts to invade the North. The North said that the South Korean government has been holding the large-scale Max Thunder military exercise alongside the U.S. as a rehearsal for a pre-emptive strike. The Unification Ministry has expressed regret over North Korea's unilateral postponement of the high-level inter-Korean talks set to open on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry said the North’s move cuts against the fundamental spirit and objective of the Panmunjeom Declaration. Shortly after the North pulled out of Wednesday's talks, South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks held an emergency meeting. The Defense Ministry said Seoul and Washington are on the same page about the exercise, arguing that Max Thunder is an air drill aimed at enhancing pilot performance, not carrying out plans of operations or combat training.
North Korea abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with the South Wednesday hours before the high-level talks were scheduled to take place. The regime canceled the meeting in protest to a South Korea-U.S. joint Air Force exercise code-named Max Thunder.
[Pkg]
North Korean state media said the talks were being postponed indefinitely. The North's Korean Central News Agency state media said Pyongyang had no other choice but to call off the meeting because of what it described as the South's reckless attempts to invade the North. The North said that the South Korean government has been holding the large-scale Max Thunder military exercise alongside the U.S. as a rehearsal for a pre-emptive strike. The Unification Ministry has expressed regret over North Korea's unilateral postponement of the high-level inter-Korean talks set to open on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry said the North’s move cuts against the fundamental spirit and objective of the Panmunjeom Declaration. Shortly after the North pulled out of Wednesday's talks, South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks held an emergency meeting. The Defense Ministry said Seoul and Washington are on the same page about the exercise, arguing that Max Thunder is an air drill aimed at enhancing pilot performance, not carrying out plans of operations or combat training.
- N. Korea Cancels Talks
-
- 입력 2018.05.16 (15:09)
- 수정 2018.05.16 (15:22)
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with the South Wednesday hours before the high-level talks were scheduled to take place. The regime canceled the meeting in protest to a South Korea-U.S. joint Air Force exercise code-named Max Thunder.
[Pkg]
North Korean state media said the talks were being postponed indefinitely. The North's Korean Central News Agency state media said Pyongyang had no other choice but to call off the meeting because of what it described as the South's reckless attempts to invade the North. The North said that the South Korean government has been holding the large-scale Max Thunder military exercise alongside the U.S. as a rehearsal for a pre-emptive strike. The Unification Ministry has expressed regret over North Korea's unilateral postponement of the high-level inter-Korean talks set to open on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry said the North’s move cuts against the fundamental spirit and objective of the Panmunjeom Declaration. Shortly after the North pulled out of Wednesday's talks, South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks held an emergency meeting. The Defense Ministry said Seoul and Washington are on the same page about the exercise, arguing that Max Thunder is an air drill aimed at enhancing pilot performance, not carrying out plans of operations or combat training.
North Korea abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with the South Wednesday hours before the high-level talks were scheduled to take place. The regime canceled the meeting in protest to a South Korea-U.S. joint Air Force exercise code-named Max Thunder.
[Pkg]
North Korean state media said the talks were being postponed indefinitely. The North's Korean Central News Agency state media said Pyongyang had no other choice but to call off the meeting because of what it described as the South's reckless attempts to invade the North. The North said that the South Korean government has been holding the large-scale Max Thunder military exercise alongside the U.S. as a rehearsal for a pre-emptive strike. The Unification Ministry has expressed regret over North Korea's unilateral postponement of the high-level inter-Korean talks set to open on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry said the North’s move cuts against the fundamental spirit and objective of the Panmunjeom Declaration. Shortly after the North pulled out of Wednesday's talks, South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks held an emergency meeting. The Defense Ministry said Seoul and Washington are on the same page about the exercise, arguing that Max Thunder is an air drill aimed at enhancing pilot performance, not carrying out plans of operations or combat training.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역