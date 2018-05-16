Exercises to Continue News Today 입력 2018.05.16 (15:10) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The United States says that the joint military exercises will continue despite North Korea’s protests. Meanwhile, Washington plans to continue preparing for the upcoming summit with North Korea, even as Pyongyang warns it may rethink taking part in the meeting in the face of continued U.S. pressure.



[Pkg]



The U.S. Department of Defense made it clear that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercises will go on. The DOD said although North Korea mentioned the Max Thunder joint military drills as reason for suspending its talks with high-ranking South Korean officials, the exercises are defensive in nature and have the aim of strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance. The U.S. State Department also said the exercises will proceed as planned.



[Soundbite] Heather Nauert(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



The State Department also reacted with surprise at the fact that Pyongyang took issue with the long-planned joint military exercises at this time. Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a TV interview that Chairman Kim Jong-un had said that he understands the need and purpose of the United State's military exercises with South Korea. While Pyongyang said it would have to think carefully about its summit with Washington, the U.S. State Department will continue to get ready for the talks.



[Soundbite] Heather Nauert(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



White House officials are reportedly in meetings now, as the American media reported on the suspension of the inter-Korean talks as breaking news. American news media said that North Korea threatened to cancel the U.S.-DPRK summit and showed interest in what motivated North Korea to put a brake on the peace process.

Exercises to Continue

입력 2018.05.16 (15:10) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The United States says that the joint military exercises will continue despite North Korea’s protests. Meanwhile, Washington plans to continue preparing for the upcoming summit with North Korea, even as Pyongyang warns it may rethink taking part in the meeting in the face of continued U.S. pressure.



[Pkg]



The U.S. Department of Defense made it clear that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercises will go on. The DOD said although North Korea mentioned the Max Thunder joint military drills as reason for suspending its talks with high-ranking South Korean officials, the exercises are defensive in nature and have the aim of strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance. The U.S. State Department also said the exercises will proceed as planned.



[Soundbite] Heather Nauert(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



The State Department also reacted with surprise at the fact that Pyongyang took issue with the long-planned joint military exercises at this time. Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a TV interview that Chairman Kim Jong-un had said that he understands the need and purpose of the United State's military exercises with South Korea. While Pyongyang said it would have to think carefully about its summit with Washington, the U.S. State Department will continue to get ready for the talks.



[Soundbite] Heather Nauert(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



White House officials are reportedly in meetings now, as the American media reported on the suspension of the inter-Korean talks as breaking news. American news media said that North Korea threatened to cancel the U.S.-DPRK summit and showed interest in what motivated North Korea to put a brake on the peace process.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보