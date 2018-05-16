Guaranteeing Loans News Today 입력 2018.05.16 (15:12) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



It’s commonly held wisdom that offering to act as a guarantor or provide surety for someone else’s loans is risky business, even among close friends. The government in 2012 abolished the joint surety rule between individuals. However, many Koreans still suffer from crushing debt because they had provided guarantees for others.



[Pkg]



Mrs. Shin provided surety for a 3 million won bank loan an acquaintance of hers took out 15 years ago. Last month, she received a shocking notice from the bank. The bank said it can't reach the original debtor and therefore Shin now owes the bank over 11 million won which include the added interest over the years. The amount is nearly 4 times the initial loan.



[Soundbite] Joint Guarantor(Voice modified) : "I work long hours in a restaurant and return home late night. KRW 10 Mn is a fortune to me. It will take me years to earn that kind of money. I'm so distraught."



From six years ago, the government began to abolish the joint surety rule between individuals. But people who had stood surety for others' loans prior to this time still suffer. First of all, some debt adjustment agencies don't even receive applications from guarantors. They require that only the debtor can file an application. These agencies believe that if the original debt of the debtor is reduced, this will automatically resolve the situation with the guarantor who stood surety for that debt. The firms are concerned of moral hazards if their service is expanded to include the guarantors. However for instance, if a debtor vanishes, the guarantor has practically no way to be redeemed. They can apply for debt exemptions with the Credit Counseling & Recovery Service but even in these cases, liabilities owed to small-scale lenders are excluded. In the absence of government measures, guarantors have no other way but to pay off another person's debt or enter into legal procedures such as bankruptcy.

