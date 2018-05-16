Hiring Irregularities News Today 입력 2018.05.16 (15:14) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



With the youth unemployment rate at a record-high, this next story sounds like even more discouraging news for young job-seekers. Executives at a public corporation have been found to have hired dozens of unqualified employees, including the children of owners of the officials' favorite restaurants and even their mistresses.



[Pkg]



The trunk of a personnel manager at the high-speed train service corporation SR is full of document boxes.



[Soundbite] Police: "he documents say they were eliminated."



[Soundbite] Personnel Manager : "I was ordered to disqualify them."



The documents contain recruitment information, including instructions on how to disqualify certain applicants. They were drafted by a sales director who ordered personnel managers to disqualify applicants in order to hire the children of his acquaintances. The sales director ordered the personnel managers to give a higher score to unqualified applicants whose parents had personal connections with him. As a result, more than a hundred qualified applicants lost a chance to work at the corporation. Back in 2016, the corporation received more than 200 applications for one vacancy in the PR department. The successful applicant who landed the job was the daughter of an executive's acquaintance. She was the daughter of the owner of the SR executive's favorite restaurant. The corporation has been found to have hired 24 unqualified employees using all kinds of means. They even include the children of executives' mistresses. Most of them are the children of former and incumbent executives of SR and KORAIL. SR has vowed to expel all employees and successful applicants who were involved in illegal hiring. Police have indicted 13 SR executives for their involvement in illegal hiring, including a labor union executive who received over a hundred million won for helping his acquaintance get a job at the corporation.

