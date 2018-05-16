GM Work Suspension News Today 입력 2018.05.16 (15:16) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



GM Korea is under fire for ordering more than a dozen temporary workers of its contracting company to stay home and wait for assignments. The automaker's work suspension order came after the workers staged a surprise protest at the company's press conference.



[Pkg]



Plant security guards block temporary workers from going into work.



[Soundbite] "They only told us to ban people on the list from entering."



The workers were ordered to wait for assignments and banned from entering the workplace. The order came after the workers held a surprise protest at the company's news conference on Monday.



[Soundbite] "Without resolving the temporary workers issue, normalization is a deception."



More than a dozen irregular workers demanded to sit in for the press briefing following the protest. But GM Korea cancelled the press conference, citing concern for the safety of participants. On Monday morning, the subcontracting company ordered the 11 workers who attended the protest to stay home and wait for assignments, and banned them from entering the plant. Four others were notified that they'd be banned from entering the workplace. The irregular workers said that protests inside company premises is a legitimate union activity and disciplining it can be regarded as an inappropriate labor activity. The workers plan to take legal action. GM Korea said that it had indeed expressed its regret and asked that such incidents not be repeated, but that it didn't demand the workers to be banned from entering the plant.

