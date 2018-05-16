Changing Teacher’s Day

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Yesterday was Teacher's Day in Korea. Since stronger anti-bribery laws took effect, there have been many changes in the way students and teachers celebrate this day. Instead of giving presents, students write thank-you letters to show their love and affection for their teachers.
[Pkg]
Students write down their feelings on heart-shaped notes. The notes filled with expressions of gratitude and respect are attached on the caricatures of teachers drawn by the students.
[Soundbite] Hwang Bo-yeong(Hagi Middle School, Daejeon) : "I wrote about my gratitude for my homeroom teacher. I love you!"
All they got were carnations and a song, but the teachers were very happy. These professors acted on their love by giving scholarships to their students who aspire to become teachers. This beautiful relationship between the professors and students has gone on for 14 years already.
[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Sang-woo(Hannam Univ.) : "I'm happier when I'm giving. I wish my students would act the same way when they become teachers."
The way students show their love and thanks on Teacher's Day may have changed, but the respect and affection flowing between teachers and students haven't changed a bit.
입력 2018.05.16 (15:18)
수정 2018.05.16 (15:27)
