Stars Getting Scammed News Today 입력 2018.05.16 (15:19) 수정 2018.05.16 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



One of the most important things to know about phishing and other fraudulent schemes is that anybody can fall prey to them, no matter how ludicrous they may seem. Stars are no exception. On today’s Close Up, we bring you their stories.



[Pkg]



The Financial Supervisory Service said that there were reports of 49,000 phishing scams last year. Damage from the scams amounted to a whopping 242.3 billion won. A popular star fell victim to a phishing scheme. It was actor Bae Seong-woo who is known for masterfully playing various roles with an eye-catching presence. One day, received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as a detective at the Incheon Police Agency. Bae followed the swindler's directions as told without hesitation.



[Soundbite] Bae Seong-woo(Actor) : "I was told to access a web site right away. I did it and saw a password box popping up. At the moment when I put in my password, the caller hung up on me, saying that he just contacted the Financial Supervisory Service and confirmed no problems."



[Soundbite] Yoo Jae-seok(Comedian) : "So what happened? Wasn't your money withdrawn?"



[Soundbite] Bae Seong-woo(Actor) : "There was only KRW 3,000 in my bank account."



He was lucky to have had so little money in his bank account. Otherwise, things could have been a whole lot worse. Actress Lee Da-hae fell prey to an online scam.



[Soundbite] Lee Dae-hae(Actress) : "It was a product that could not be purchased in Korea. I like Dutch coffee. So I ordered sets of mugs. Credit card payment is available online. However, the online store said that credit cards could not be accepted, since it was based overseas. The store assured me, saying that it was a licensed outlet. So I transfered money without doubt."



She gave up the cash without ever receiving her order. Comedian Ji Seok-jin was tricked once in Thailand.



[Soundbite] Ji Seok-jin(Comedian) : "I really wanted to buy a crocodile leather wallet. A seller offered to sell three wallets for THB 1,000, which were about KRW 30,000."



Ji ended up purchasing 50 crocodile leather wallets. However, the wallets weren't what they seemed.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-man(Comedian) : "But it was not crocodile leather. It was compressed paper. It swelled immediately when it got wet. It swelled even with a little moisture."



[Soundbite] Ji Seok-jin(Comedian) : "It was not a joke, really. I put it in my back pocket on a rainy day. I got soaked in rain. When I pulled out my wallet and opened it, it broke in two."



Don't forget to be extra careful and double-check when an offer seems too good to be true. Swindlers are are always coming up with the next con. Keep alert and don't just give away your hard-earned cash.

