Handling N. Korea

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae held a National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss Pyongyang’s abrupt cancellation of high-level inter-Korean talks that were scheduled for Wednesday and its threat to pull out of a summit with the U.S. President. Here’s the latest.



[Pkg]



Presiding over the National Security Council meeting: National Security Office director Chung Eui-yong. The NSC meeting was attended by top foreign policy officials and presidential aides. Earlier, the presidential office said it would exercise caution despite the sudden change in Pyongyang's attitude. The NSC decided to consult with the North to swiftly reopen high-level inter-Korean talks following Pyongyang's abrupt cancellation of their meeting. The presidential office said in a press release on Thursday that the NSC members reaffirmed that the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted during last month’s inter-Korean summit must be implemented. The council also decided that Seoul will coordinate views with Washington as well as with Pyongyang through various channels for the success of the North Korea-U.S. summit slated for June 12th. The presidential office is reportedly working behind closed doors to minimize conflict -- through various channels with the United States and North Korea.

