Top Prosecutor Pressure News Today 입력 2018.05.17 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il has denied accusations raised by a lower prosecutor that he exerted undue pressure on investigators looking into a hiring scandal linked to an opposition lawmaker. The top prosecutor said that he was performing legitimate acts of duty, adding that he would address the allegations in a meeting of an expert advisory panel on Friday.



[Pkg]



Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il brought up the issue with determination on his way to work.



[Soundbite] Moon Moo-il (Prosecutor General) : "It's the prosecutor general's duty to manage and supervise to ensure the fair exercise of the prosecution's authority."



His remarks indicate his intention to break through the crisis head-on by exercising his authority to command and lead. Moon also said that as a legal expert, he will fully follow the proper process in order to make the right decisions. An official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office explained that the so-called "process" means normal procedures, saying that the top prosecutor will soon consult an expert advisory panel. Justice Minister Park Sang-ki also lent support to the prosecutor general, saying that the issue should be handled through normal procedures. However, the investigative team looking into unlawful employment practices at Kangwon Land casino remains adamant. A member of the investigation team explained they are not saying that the top prosecutor's investigation direction and command are wrong. But the official added that they wanted to reveal that the conclusion of its investigation is being delayed, due to Moon's reversal of his original position not to intervene in the probe. But the investigative team said that it will accept a decision that will be delivered by the expert advisory panel on Friday. Now the ball is in the hands of the panel. The prosecutor general will likely have to step down if the panel lays the blame on him. The investigative team will inevitably face disciplinary measures if the panel takes sides with Moon. However, the top prosecutor's authority will suffer a severe blow in this case as well.

Top Prosecutor Pressure

입력 2018.05.17 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:20) News Today

