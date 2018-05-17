Brain Map Breakthrough

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Researchers around the world are trying to produce a detailed brain map in order to study brain-related disorders such as dementia and Parkinson's disease. Korean researchers have made significant progress drawing up a brain map by identifying the cells connecting the brain to the eyes.
[Pkg]
Hundreds of tissues are intertwined like the roots of a plant. They are retinal ganglion cells that act as passageways between the brain and the eyes. Korean researchers have identified 47 "visual channels" that connect the eyes and the brain. Six of them were new discoveries.
[Soundbite] Kim Jin-seop (Korea Brain Research Institute) : "This means that the brain receives 47 kinds of visual information."
The researchers say that accurately identifying the types of cells is crucial for understanding how more than 80 billion brain neurons work. The researchers captured the images of the retinas of lab mice with an electron microscope to produce a 3D video. They used the video to classify 396 ganglion cells according to their structure into 47 types.
[Soundbite] Kim Jin-seop (Korea Brain Research Institute): "This is tantamount to identifying the components of the brain."
The results of the research have been lauded as the first step toward producing a visual brain map. The findings are also expected to help clarify the cause of eye diseases such as glaucoma.
