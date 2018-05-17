Sanitary Pad Scandal News Today 입력 2018.05.17 (15:14) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:23)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Last year, a scandal surrounding the safety of sanitary pads ignited a serious controversy. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety at the time announced final test results showing there were no problems with the feminine hygiene product. However criticisms of the ministry’s process have cast doubt on the results.



[Pkg]



Women browse around the aisle of sanitary pads at a supermarket. Buying them doesn't come easily especially since the controversy over the safety of the hygiene pads. An experiment conducted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety last year focused on the detection of volatile organic compounds such as benzene, which is a carcinogen. The ministry said the pads were cut into small pieces for the test, and that harmful substances were not found in many products. However according to the ministry's internal document obtained by KBS, the test results differ from the announcement issued by the ministry. Unlike the announcement which said that harmful substances such as hexane and benzene were for the most part not discovered, the document shows more products containing the substances. Two experiments were held and the difference was the weight of the samples used. The announcement referred to the testing that used 0.1 gram of a sample from the sanitary pads. The document obtained by KBS describes a test involving a 0.5-gram sampling. This raises the question of why the ministry only announced test results showing a smaller amount of those substances.



[Soundbite] Ministry of Food & Drug Safety Official : "The entire process of the experiment was set on the condition of 0.1g sampling. Half a gram was also tried at first but 0.1g was decided as the best condition."



A single sanitary pad weighs about 5 grams. A 0.1 gram sample is one 50th of the weight. If the sample is not sufficient, this deceases the probability of detecting harmful substances. Questions lurk over the ministry's test results as users still complain of side effects from the hygiene products.

Sanitary Pad Scandal

입력 2018.05.17 (15:14) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:23) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Last year, a scandal surrounding the safety of sanitary pads ignited a serious controversy. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety at the time announced final test results showing there were no problems with the feminine hygiene product. However criticisms of the ministry’s process have cast doubt on the results.



[Pkg]



Women browse around the aisle of sanitary pads at a supermarket. Buying them doesn't come easily especially since the controversy over the safety of the hygiene pads. An experiment conducted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety last year focused on the detection of volatile organic compounds such as benzene, which is a carcinogen. The ministry said the pads were cut into small pieces for the test, and that harmful substances were not found in many products. However according to the ministry's internal document obtained by KBS, the test results differ from the announcement issued by the ministry. Unlike the announcement which said that harmful substances such as hexane and benzene were for the most part not discovered, the document shows more products containing the substances. Two experiments were held and the difference was the weight of the samples used. The announcement referred to the testing that used 0.1 gram of a sample from the sanitary pads. The document obtained by KBS describes a test involving a 0.5-gram sampling. This raises the question of why the ministry only announced test results showing a smaller amount of those substances.



[Soundbite] Ministry of Food & Drug Safety Official : "The entire process of the experiment was set on the condition of 0.1g sampling. Half a gram was also tried at first but 0.1g was decided as the best condition."



A single sanitary pad weighs about 5 grams. A 0.1 gram sample is one 50th of the weight. If the sample is not sufficient, this deceases the probability of detecting harmful substances. Questions lurk over the ministry's test results as users still complain of side effects from the hygiene products.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보