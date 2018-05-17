Crops & Wild Animals News Today 입력 2018.05.17 (15:16) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



As human beings encroach on natural habitats, wild animals have been wreaking havoc on farmers’ crops. Some farmers feel so helpless they are giving up farming altogether.



[Pkg]



This corn field in mountainous Gangwondo Province is completely devastated. Everywhere, the cornstalks are twisted, torn apart and destroyed. This is the doing of wild pigs. Boars attacked the crops indiscriminately. And they ate up all the roots and sprouts of freshly budding potatoes, completely ruining the harvest.



[Soundbite] Seo Seong-dol (Local Resident) : "The pig appeared twice in two days and ate all the crops. I gave up on potato farming."



The damage has snowballed over time. In Gangwondo Province, the number of related reports soared from about one thousand to 27-hundred cases in the past 3 years. The scale of damage has also nearly tripled during the period from 800 million won to about 2.1 billion won. For now, the best prevention is to install an electric fence and operate a taskforce that hunts down wild animals. However operating a hunting team is not necessarily a preventive measure while electric fences present cost concerns.

