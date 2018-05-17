Colorful Village News Today 입력 2018.05.17 (15:17) 수정 2018.05.17 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



Spring is in the air and the weather is beautiful, when it’s not raining, that is. Today, we will take you to the southern city of Daegu on a spring outing. Introducing Dalseong Toseong Village, which is dressed up with colorful murals and a wonderful garden.



[Pkg]



We are in Bisan-dong, Daegu, amid the soft spring breeze. A neighborhood of low-rise homes and buildings come into view. It is also known as Dalseong Toseong Village, since it is encircled by the old fortress Dalseong Toseong. The neighborhood remained underdeveloped until recently. It lost its vigor, as residents left one after another when the textile industry in Daegu fell into a slump. Three years ago, residents rolled up their sleeves and began cleaning up their neighborhood, which was littered with trash. Today, we take a tour around Dalseong Park, which used to be Dalseong Toseong fortress. First, let's go to Dalseong Toseong Story Alley. Low walls have been decorated with artworks. Local residents and artists drew the murals together. A girl in looks at two men. The painting depicts a modern girl observing independence activist Lee Yook-sa and poet Cho Ji-hoon who were based in Gyeongsang-do Province. The mural alley leads to another alley with a different atmosphere. It is a garden alley along which beautiful and lovely flowers bloom to adorn the area. This is the result of the residents' own efforts. The starting point was that they began taking out potted plants in front of their houses in order to help spruce up the environment of the underdeveloped neighborhood. Now, the entire neighborhood has become a wonderful garden. Currently, there are more than 40 gardens around the neighborhood. The alley now leads to Dalseong Park. Dalseong Park is on the nation's oldest earthen fortress. It was the site of an ancient castle from the era of a tribal nation, Dalgubeol, in the Samhan Period thousands of years ago. Dalseong Park is famous for its zoo. Opening in 1970, it was the first zoo to be established in Daegu. It is home to roughly 700 animals from birds to mammals. It is always entertaining to visit a zoo and watch rare animals. It is another fun that comes along the tour around Dalseong Toseong Village.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-sook (Daegu Resident) : "I am from a downtown area. I really like here, since I can feel the spring and see animals. It is a good place where you can feel healed while walking around."



There is a cluster of sea eel restaurants in Indongchon after a five-minute walk from the park. This area used to be one of the major markets in Daegu until the early 1970s. No traces of the market are left now. Sea eel restaurants began opening here one after another in the 1990s. There are now about 20 such restaurants. With warm memories of the old times, people still come and share precious moments with their loved ones here. Dalseong Toseong is where Daegu's history began. Touring around the neighborhood would be a good choice for a balmy spring day.

