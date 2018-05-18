Mediator in Seoul News Today 입력 2018.05.18 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.18 (15:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae has decided to continue talking with Pyongyang and try to mediate between the United States and North Korea. Seoul wants to hold an inter-Korean high-ranking officials' meeting as soon as possible. President Moon Jae-in is now seen to be taking a more active role as mediator.



Yesterday's meeting of the National Security Council Standing Committee held at Cheong Wa Dae produced two outcomes. First, the meeting participants reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration and decided to keep talking with North Korea to hold an inter-Korean high-ranking officials' meeting as soon as possible. They also said they would coordinate positions of the United States, North Korea and South Korea through various channels so that the North Korea-U.S. summit slated for next month could proceed successfully under the spirit of mutual respect. In addition, the NSC Standing Committee promised to fully carry out inter-Korean events, such as witnessing the shutdown of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and preparing for the joint June 15th ceremony. The South Korean government is also looking to play a more active role as a mediator ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit next month. A key official at the presidential office said that the South Korean government will deliver to the United States North Korea's stance assessed by South Korea at the next week's summit. At the same time, Seoul plans to communicate Washington's position to Pyongyang in efforts to help broaden the common ground between the two sides.

Mediator in Seoul

입력 2018.05.18 (15:03) News Today

