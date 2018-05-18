Opinion Rigging Scandal News Today 입력 2018.05.18 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.18 (15:57)

[Anchor Lead]



A blogger who goes by the name "druking" at the center of an online opinion rigging scandal claims that former lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo was involved in manipulating online posts from the very beginning. The blogger also claims Kim deceived him about personnel matters.



[Pkg]



In a letter sent to the Chosun Ilbo daily, "druking" argued that former lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo was involved in rigging online comments from the very beginning. The blogger said that Kim came to his office in Paju in October 2016, and saw for himself a computer program used to manipulate online postings. When Druking asked the lawmaker to allow his online activities, Kim expressed consent by nodding his head. The blogger also said he gave daily reports to Kim about the rigging operation through a secret chat group on the Telegram messenger, and that the politician checked his message every day. According to Druking they fell apart due to a personnel issue. He explained in the letter, that he had recommended an acquaintance of his for the post of ambassador to Japan. This person previously did not make the cut for the ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary race last year. When Kim turned down the request, Druking then asked for the post of consul general in Osaka. Instead, the lawmaker proposed a consul general position in Sendai. The blogger said he felt being played for a fool. He insists the former lawmaker is the real culprit in the opinion rigging scandal, going on to add that he received the impression the police and prosecution were trying to put all the blame on him.

Opinion Rigging Scandal

입력 2018.05.18 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.18 (15:57) News Today

