Gwangju Anniversary News Today 입력 2018.05.18 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



A ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of the May 18th democratic movement was held at the May 18th National Cemetery this morning. The ceremony's theme this year is "Gwangju in May, serving justice" and it was attended by some 5,000 people, including the families of those who were killed during the democratization process.



This year's ceremony was held under the theme of "Gwangju in May, Serving Justice." The ceremony included a memorial performance, placing of flowers and burning of incense, and a commemorative speech. It concluded with everyone singing the theme song "March for the Beloved." Jeon Ok-ju, who had broadcast on the streets to encourage people to participate in the protest, showed up for the memorial performance. The story of a father who has been looking for his 8-year-old son who went missing during the protest was also introduced. The ceremony was made more special by the wives of the late journalist Jurgen Hinzpeter and the late pastor Charles Huntley. The two men played pivotal roles in showing the atrocities of the May 18th democratic movement to the world. Hinzpeter's wife met with the son of the late Kim Sa-bok, a taxi driver who had driven the journalist to Gwangju. Kim's story inspired the movie "A Taxi Driver" about the May 18th Democratic Uprising.

