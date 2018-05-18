Unique Gift Ideas News Today 입력 2018.05.18 (15:11) 수정 2018.05.18 (15:57)

[Anchor Lead]



In Korea, May is known as the month dedicated to family. So it may be the time when South Koreans give and receive gifts most. However, it’s tough choosing a significant, memorable gift. Today's Close Up will offer some unique options for gifts for your loved ones.



[Pkg]



Cake is an indispensable part of any good celebration. These days, piped lettering in icing is gaining popularity as a cake decoration. Lettering on cakes is special, since you can write a message to your loved ones more sweetly in many different ways. First, butter cream is spread evenly on a cake to make it easier to write letters or draw decorations like flowers. Edible color additives are mixed with butter cream to create various colors. Two colors can be mixed to create a new color.



[Soundbite] Kim Hang-a(Cake Designer) : "When drawing petals, it is better to use multiple colors, including white or those with similar shades, to achieve a vivid, sophisticated description of flowers while avoiding dull monotony."



An icing bag is filled with butter cream to draw carnation flowers. After small delicate petals were drawn, dark green stems are added. You don't need to have great skills at this. It's O.K. to draw the faces of your family as you like. A loving, heart-felt message is written with black cream. This very special cake is complete with icing lettering. Next, let's make some soap shaped as carnation flowers. Soap flowers are a good gift option, since they can be appreciated longer than real flowers while sitting in the bathroom. First, a soap base is cut and melted on low heat. Natural coloring agents and glycerin are mixed well with the melted soap base. Glycerin acts as a skin-softening and moisturizing agent. The liquid is poured into a carnation flower-shaped mold and left to stand for some 30 minutes until it hardens and becomes a blooming red carnation flower. The flowers are again placed in circular molds. A transparent soap base is melted and mixed with glycerin and lavender oil. With its subtle fragrance, lavender oil also boosts cleaning effects. The transparent base is poured onto the flower-shaped soap.



[Soundbite] Bae Young-soon(Soap Workshop Owner) : "The carnation flower-shaped soap melts if the transparent base is too hot. Make sure that the transparent base is cooled enough and poured slowly."



It is hardened for 30 minutes. A white soap base is melted and poured over the flower. The soap is again left untouched for 30 minutes. A carnation flower blooms in a white soap. It is a gift that satisfies the eyes but also helps protect the skin. Here are a number of long stones here. They are seals. Seals can be made at home if you have a stone and an engraving tool called a burin. Let's practice first on a larger stone. This Yonyeong stone is popular for making seals, since it is not hard and has an even structure. The stone is fixed in a wooden frame. The name of the receiver is engraved in the bottom and your own message and design are carved on a side. A cute tuxedo was carved as a decoration. It is better to color the carving. An ordinary stone has turned into a special gift. The hand-made seal is a meaningful, one-of-a-kind gift that can be treasured for life. These hand-made, personalized gifts will help you perfectly convey your love. Make your loved ones feel special with delightfully endearing gift ideas.

News Today

