Power Blogger Scandal News Today 입력 2018.05.21 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.21 (15:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



We open with the latest findings from a controversy involving alleged opinion rigging of the presidential election by a power blogger. Apparently President Moon Jae-in's personal secretary introduced the blogger nicknamed Druking to former lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo and received small financial gifts. But the presidential office has concluded after investigating the matter… that there was no significant problem.



[Pkg]



It has been found that President Moon Jae-in's personal secretary Song In-bae personally knew the power blogger nicknamed Druking, who has been arrested for manipulating online comments, and introduced him to former lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo. A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said that the presidential secretary met with Druking on four occasions between June 2016 and February 2017, shortly after he lost in the general elections. Song had meals and drinks with Druking and the members of his blog. During the first two meetings, he reportedly received money from the blogger. A probe conducted by the presidential office has revealed that Song told Druking at their second meeting that he would receive no more money from him, and did not meet with Druking or the members of his blog after the last presidential election. Sources say the presidential office has concluded that Song had not received any inappropriate requests from Druking, and that the amount of money that the blogger had offered was not significant enough. Song lost in the 20th general elections where he ran for Yangnsan in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, and acted as a personal secretary of then-presidential candidate Moon Jae-in ahead of the presidential election.

Power Blogger Scandal

입력 2018.05.21 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.21 (15:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



We open with the latest findings from a controversy involving alleged opinion rigging of the presidential election by a power blogger. Apparently President Moon Jae-in's personal secretary introduced the blogger nicknamed Druking to former lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo and received small financial gifts. But the presidential office has concluded after investigating the matter… that there was no significant problem.



[Pkg]



It has been found that President Moon Jae-in's personal secretary Song In-bae personally knew the power blogger nicknamed Druking, who has been arrested for manipulating online comments, and introduced him to former lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo. A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said that the presidential secretary met with Druking on four occasions between June 2016 and February 2017, shortly after he lost in the general elections. Song had meals and drinks with Druking and the members of his blog. During the first two meetings, he reportedly received money from the blogger. A probe conducted by the presidential office has revealed that Song told Druking at their second meeting that he would receive no more money from him, and did not meet with Druking or the members of his blog after the last presidential election. Sources say the presidential office has concluded that Song had not received any inappropriate requests from Druking, and that the amount of money that the blogger had offered was not significant enough. Song lost in the 20th general elections where he ran for Yangnsan in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, and acted as a personal secretary of then-presidential candidate Moon Jae-in ahead of the presidential election.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보