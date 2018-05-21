Hot and Cold News Today 입력 2018.05.21 (15:09) 수정 2018.05.21 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea appears to be making preparations to shut down its Punggye-ri nuclear test site as scheduled. But at the same time, Pyongyang has further heightened pressure on South Korea by taking issue with leaflets condemning the North Korean regime. At this critical juncture, an upcoming meeting between South Korea and the U.S. is expected to serve as a watershed moment to maintain momentum for peace talks.



It has been known that North Korea was spotted repairing a railroad between Wonsan and Kilju-gun County. This is a route along which an international press corps will travel to cover the shutdown of the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site. North Korea's propaganda Web site "DPRK Today" stressed that the planned dismantling of the nuclear test site is a significant measure for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. These clues indicate that the dismantlement procedures will be carried out as scheduled. However, North Korean news outlets have continued a media offensive against South Korea. This time, they took issue with anti-North Korea leaflets distributed by organizations of North Korean escapees. They criticized the South Korean government for failing to prevent the distribution of the leaflets. Another difficult situation will likely arise if North Korea's Red Cross organization comes forward to link the issue with the reunions of separated families. The North has maximized pressure on South Korea by raising thorny issues, even after indefinitely postponing scheduled high-level inter-Korean talks. Experts predict that Tuesday's Seoul-Washington summit will mark a critical juncture.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yong-hyu(Dongguk University) : "North Korea will likely become more flexible if the Seoul-Washington summit produces approaches that take North Korea's stances into greater consideration for the success of a planned summit between the North and the U.S."



President Moon Jae-in's diplomatic capabilities to serve as an arbitrator will be tested, as he should draw a conclusion reflecting North Korea's stances while consolidating cooperation with the U.S. at the same time.

Hot and Cold

News Today

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보