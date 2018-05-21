S. Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2018.05.21 (15:11) 수정 2018.05.21 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Speaking of the Korea-U.S. meeting, President Moon Jae-in flew to Washington DC this afternoon for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to have in-depth talks about narrowing the differences with North Korea over denuclearization.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in left for Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. His official visit will begin with a reception hosted by the White House officials in charge of foreign policy and national security. At the upcoming bilateral summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss in-depth the ways to narrow the differences between the U.S. and North Korea over denuclearization ahead of Washington's summit with Pyongyang slated for next month. On Sunday, the two presidents spoke on the phone to exchange their thoughts about Pyongyang's recent reaction and the latest developments. The presidential office says it believes that North Korea's recent actions are not intended to disrupt the denuclearization process, and that President Moon might have conveyed this perspective to President Trump. However, this may also mean that the current situation is grave enough to prompt the two leaders to speak on the phone directly ahead of their face-to-face meeting.

