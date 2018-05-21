Homemade Brunch News Today 입력 2018.05.21 (15:17) 수정 2018.05.21 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Brunch has become popular here in South Korea, especially on the weekends when we can get a late start and combine the first two meals of the day in a leisurely manner. But the cost of brunch at restaurants can be astronomical. If you want to make a satisfying brunch at home, look no further than the ingredients you may already have. Let’s take a look at some smart options for homemade brunch.



Brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch that is eaten in the late morning. Many people like brunch, since it is not big and heavy.



[Soundbite] Lee Soon-young(Seoul Resident) : "I often come to have brunch when I don't feel like having a big lunch."



Among various brunch options, a particular dish attracts attention. It is egg benedict. Two halves of an English muffin is toasted to a golden brown in butter. Some oil is poured into a pre-heated pan and garlic and mushrooms are stir-fried. When the flavor of garlic is permeated with mushrooms, spinach is added and stir-fried quickly The garlic, mushrooms and spinach are placed on top of the bread. Beautifully poached eggs are lightly placed on them Now, let's make a sauce. Lemon juice is added to egg yolks, which are then beaten with melted butter. This is hollandaise sauce, which delights the palate with its soft and savory flavor. The sauce is extravagantly sprinkled on the poached egg. Here, a mouth-watering egg benedict is ready. This sandwich is Monte Cristo that is armed with a sweet but salty taste. Mustard sauce is applied to two pieces of bread. Strawberry jam is spread on one side of another bread. Ham and cheese are placed on the mustard-covered bread The three pieces of bread are stacked up and make sure that the strawberry jam-spread bread goes between. The brown edges of the bread are cut off to make the sandwich look neat. The bread is soaked in egg. It is then covered with bread crumbs. It is baked in an oiled, pre-heated pan. The baked bread is cut in half. Sugar powder is sprinkled on to the bread as a final touch. Here is a hot plate of Monte Cristo, an American-style ham and cheese sandwich. Next, we are going to make a brunch dish with ingredients that are left over in the refrigerator. Multiple eggs are beaten and mixed with milk or fresh cream. It is then mixed well with various cheese, such as Parmesan or Cheddar, and bread crumbs. Ham, sausage and all available vegetables are chopped. The ingredients are stir-fired in the order of potato, ham, onions, tomatoes and spinach. They all go into the egg mixture. Olive oil is poured into a pre-heated pan. And the egg and the ingredients are cooked in there. This is an easy, quick but perfect option for a brunch at home. Having a brunch is a good way to start your day in a relaxed way. Try out these dishes at your home to fill your stomach and gain the energy to live a new day.

