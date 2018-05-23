Moon-Trump Summit News Today 입력 2018.05.23 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.23 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



We start with President Moon Jae-in and his fourth summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to date. In Washington, the two leaders discussed ways to guarantee security for the North Korean regime and keeping the summit talks between the U.S. and North Korea next month as scheduled. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has lauded President Donald Trump for his powerful vision promising "peace through strength" and strong leadership skills that have led to the agreement to hold the first U.S.-North Korea summit. Moon added that he firmly believes that President Trump will have successful talks with the North Korean leader in order to normalize diplomatic ties between Washington and Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I can say with confidence with President Trump can do what no one else before has managed to do. This is extremely important for the future of South Korea and the Korean Peninsula."



Cheong Wa Dae says the two heads of state have agreed to work together toward a successful summit between North Korea and the United States slated for June 12 in Singapore. The South Korean president stressed that there is no need to doubt Pyongyang's willingness to have talks with Washington. He added that the two sides need to reach an agreement on the details of the denuclearization process and security for the North Korean regime.

Moon-Trump Summit

입력 2018.05.23 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.23 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



We start with President Moon Jae-in and his fourth summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to date. In Washington, the two leaders discussed ways to guarantee security for the North Korean regime and keeping the summit talks between the U.S. and North Korea next month as scheduled. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has lauded President Donald Trump for his powerful vision promising "peace through strength" and strong leadership skills that have led to the agreement to hold the first U.S.-North Korea summit. Moon added that he firmly believes that President Trump will have successful talks with the North Korean leader in order to normalize diplomatic ties between Washington and Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I can say with confidence with President Trump can do what no one else before has managed to do. This is extremely important for the future of South Korea and the Korean Peninsula."



Cheong Wa Dae says the two heads of state have agreed to work together toward a successful summit between North Korea and the United States slated for June 12 in Singapore. The South Korean president stressed that there is no need to doubt Pyongyang's willingness to have talks with Washington. He added that the two sides need to reach an agreement on the details of the denuclearization process and security for the North Korean regime.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보