기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Turning now to the state of inter-Korean relations, President Moon says he expects to see inter-Korean dialogue resume after this Friday, despite the recent turn in North Korea's attitude. Moon and Trump also discussed how the trio of South Korea, North Korea and the United States could together declare the end of war on the Korean peninsula.
[Pkg]
President Moon told President Donald Trump that inter-Korean dialogue would resume after May 25th, when the Max Thunder military exercises, which have been much criticized by North Korea, come to an end. The South Korean president even disclosed what may be discussed at the meeting of top officials. A high-ranking source in the presidential office explained that President Moon conveyed to his U.S. counterpart the conclusions reached after assessing the situation surrounding the two Koreas.
[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There's concern over whether the U.S.-DPRK summit would take place because of N. Korea's recent attitude change, but I believe the summit will take place as planned."
The two leaders also discussed specific ways to declare the end of war, which the two Koreas agreed to do in the Panmunjeom Declaration. The South Korean presidential office reported that the two presidents talked about having three countries - South and North Korea and the United States - declaring the end of war together. Meanwhile, the private sit-down between the two leaders was delayed for about thirty minutes as they were peppered with questions from reporters about U.S.-DPRK relations.
Turning now to the state of inter-Korean relations, President Moon says he expects to see inter-Korean dialogue resume after this Friday, despite the recent turn in North Korea's attitude. Moon and Trump also discussed how the trio of South Korea, North Korea and the United States could together declare the end of war on the Korean peninsula.
[Pkg]
President Moon told President Donald Trump that inter-Korean dialogue would resume after May 25th, when the Max Thunder military exercises, which have been much criticized by North Korea, come to an end. The South Korean president even disclosed what may be discussed at the meeting of top officials. A high-ranking source in the presidential office explained that President Moon conveyed to his U.S. counterpart the conclusions reached after assessing the situation surrounding the two Koreas.
[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There's concern over whether the U.S.-DPRK summit would take place because of N. Korea's recent attitude change, but I believe the summit will take place as planned."
The two leaders also discussed specific ways to declare the end of war, which the two Koreas agreed to do in the Panmunjeom Declaration. The South Korean presidential office reported that the two presidents talked about having three countries - South and North Korea and the United States - declaring the end of war together. Meanwhile, the private sit-down between the two leaders was delayed for about thirty minutes as they were peppered with questions from reporters about U.S.-DPRK relations.
- End of War?
-
- 입력 2018.05.23 (15:10)
- 수정 2018.05.23 (15:34)
[Anchor Lead]
Turning now to the state of inter-Korean relations, President Moon says he expects to see inter-Korean dialogue resume after this Friday, despite the recent turn in North Korea's attitude. Moon and Trump also discussed how the trio of South Korea, North Korea and the United States could together declare the end of war on the Korean peninsula.
[Pkg]
President Moon told President Donald Trump that inter-Korean dialogue would resume after May 25th, when the Max Thunder military exercises, which have been much criticized by North Korea, come to an end. The South Korean president even disclosed what may be discussed at the meeting of top officials. A high-ranking source in the presidential office explained that President Moon conveyed to his U.S. counterpart the conclusions reached after assessing the situation surrounding the two Koreas.
[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There's concern over whether the U.S.-DPRK summit would take place because of N. Korea's recent attitude change, but I believe the summit will take place as planned."
The two leaders also discussed specific ways to declare the end of war, which the two Koreas agreed to do in the Panmunjeom Declaration. The South Korean presidential office reported that the two presidents talked about having three countries - South and North Korea and the United States - declaring the end of war together. Meanwhile, the private sit-down between the two leaders was delayed for about thirty minutes as they were peppered with questions from reporters about U.S.-DPRK relations.
Turning now to the state of inter-Korean relations, President Moon says he expects to see inter-Korean dialogue resume after this Friday, despite the recent turn in North Korea's attitude. Moon and Trump also discussed how the trio of South Korea, North Korea and the United States could together declare the end of war on the Korean peninsula.
[Pkg]
President Moon told President Donald Trump that inter-Korean dialogue would resume after May 25th, when the Max Thunder military exercises, which have been much criticized by North Korea, come to an end. The South Korean president even disclosed what may be discussed at the meeting of top officials. A high-ranking source in the presidential office explained that President Moon conveyed to his U.S. counterpart the conclusions reached after assessing the situation surrounding the two Koreas.
[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There's concern over whether the U.S.-DPRK summit would take place because of N. Korea's recent attitude change, but I believe the summit will take place as planned."
The two leaders also discussed specific ways to declare the end of war, which the two Koreas agreed to do in the Panmunjeom Declaration. The South Korean presidential office reported that the two presidents talked about having three countries - South and North Korea and the United States - declaring the end of war together. Meanwhile, the private sit-down between the two leaders was delayed for about thirty minutes as they were peppered with questions from reporters about U.S.-DPRK relations.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역