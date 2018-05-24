기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Unification Ministry says it is likely that the North will dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test on Thursday. A group of reporters and television crews from South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Britain have arrived at the remote northeastern area of Punggye-ri after leaving Wonsan, an eastern port city, by train Wednesday evening. The group of reporters left by train at around 7 p.m. Wednesday which took around 11-12 hours, followed by a four-hour bus ride and then an hour-plus mountain hike to the venue, according to a pool report sent by South Korean journalists there Wednesday night. It is unclear at this stage what time the dismantlement of the nuclear site will begin, but as there are restrictions in using broadcasting equipment by foreign journalists, there is a high chance the first announcement will be made hours after the dismantlement begins.
The Unification Ministry says it is likely that the North will dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test on Thursday. A group of reporters and television crews from South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Britain have arrived at the remote northeastern area of Punggye-ri after leaving Wonsan, an eastern port city, by train Wednesday evening. The group of reporters left by train at around 7 p.m. Wednesday which took around 11-12 hours, followed by a four-hour bus ride and then an hour-plus mountain hike to the venue, according to a pool report sent by South Korean journalists there Wednesday night. It is unclear at this stage what time the dismantlement of the nuclear site will begin, but as there are restrictions in using broadcasting equipment by foreign journalists, there is a high chance the first announcement will be made hours after the dismantlement begins.
- Nuclear Dismantlement
-
- 입력 2018.05.24 (14:55)
- 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)
[Anchor Lead]
The Unification Ministry says it is likely that the North will dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test on Thursday. A group of reporters and television crews from South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Britain have arrived at the remote northeastern area of Punggye-ri after leaving Wonsan, an eastern port city, by train Wednesday evening. The group of reporters left by train at around 7 p.m. Wednesday which took around 11-12 hours, followed by a four-hour bus ride and then an hour-plus mountain hike to the venue, according to a pool report sent by South Korean journalists there Wednesday night. It is unclear at this stage what time the dismantlement of the nuclear site will begin, but as there are restrictions in using broadcasting equipment by foreign journalists, there is a high chance the first announcement will be made hours after the dismantlement begins.
The Unification Ministry says it is likely that the North will dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test on Thursday. A group of reporters and television crews from South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Britain have arrived at the remote northeastern area of Punggye-ri after leaving Wonsan, an eastern port city, by train Wednesday evening. The group of reporters left by train at around 7 p.m. Wednesday which took around 11-12 hours, followed by a four-hour bus ride and then an hour-plus mountain hike to the venue, according to a pool report sent by South Korean journalists there Wednesday night. It is unclear at this stage what time the dismantlement of the nuclear site will begin, but as there are restrictions in using broadcasting equipment by foreign journalists, there is a high chance the first announcement will be made hours after the dismantlement begins.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역