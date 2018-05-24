Moon-Trump in Agreement News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (14:56) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has returned from his trip to the U.S., where he held a summit meeting with President Donald Trump. The two leaders have agreed to work together toward a successful U.S.-North Korea summit and eliminate Pyongyang's anxiety over denuclearization.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has returned to Korea after a four-day trip to the United States. During his one-day stay in Washington D.C., President Moon had a summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump. He also met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security advisor John Bolton. At the summit talks, the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. agreed to work together to hold the first summit between the United States and North Korea next month as scheduled and ensure its success. They also discussed ways to eliminate the North Korean regime's anxiety over denuclearization. President Trump said that if Pyongyang agrees to a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, Washington will not only guarantee safety to his regime, but will also consider economic support for North Korea. Meanwhile, the South Korean president said he believes that inter-Korean talks including high-level meetings will resume in the near future, as the recent changes in Pyongyang's attitude are not fundamental.

