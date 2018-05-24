Ex-Pres. Lee’s Trial News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (14:57) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



The first trial for former President Lee Myung-bak was held on Wednesday. As was expected, Lee denied all the allegations against him and criticized the prosecutors. Take a look.



Former President Lee Myung-bak disembarks from a prisoner transport bus. It's his first public appearance since his arrest 62 days ago. Donning a suit, the disgraced former president did not wear handcuffs. In his left hand he was holding an envelope of documents. When Lee entered the courtroom, he was wearing a badge with his inmate number "716."



[Soundbite] "Many familiar faces in here."



As soon as the trial began, Lee Myung-bak testified before the judges for about 12 minutes. He said the allegations against him were groundless. He reiterated his previous statement that DAS belongs to his elder brother, Lee Sang-eun. Lee said it was inappropriate for the government to meddle into a company that had never been embroiled in disputes since its founding 30 years ago. He also strongly rebutted the prosecutors' statement that DAS received bribes from Samsung in the form of payment for its lawsuits. Lee said he granted amnesty for Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee in order to help Korea win the bid to host the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Therefore, the accusation that he received bribes from the conglomerate in return for granting amnesty was shocking and insulting. Lee appealed to the judges by asking them to base their decision on objective evidence according to the rule of law. The prosecutors responded by vowing to prove Lee's criminal acts one by one at the upcoming trials.

News Today

