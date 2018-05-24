Illegal Housemaids News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



More on investigations of malfeasance with Korean Air’s founding family. Filipino women who worked at Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho's residence as housemaids reportedly came to Korea disguised as trainees for Korean Air. There's also evidence that the chairman's wife Lee Myung-hee was directly involved in the process.



[Pkg]



This is a work email exchanged between Korean Air employees in 2014. They cite an order given from "samonim" which means "madam" in Korean. The employees say the date of arrival for a trainee for the Pyeongchang-dong household must be set at a specific date. Samonim here refers to Lee Myung-hee, the wife of Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho. And the trainee refers to a Filipino person who is to be hired as a housemaid. Another email message says the current trainee doesn't do a good job in the kitchen and a new trainee must be sought out quickly. The message asks to first send a list and then follow orders thereafter. The demands continue, such as to cancel the visa for the current trainee and send her back to Manila. Lee Myung-hee does not hold any official title at Korean Air. However, circumstantial evidence shows she worked through Korean Air employees and was involved in the entire process of illegally hiring foreign trainees to work as housemaids at her house. Investigators at the Seoul Immigration Office believe there have been around 20 housemaids the Cho family illegally brought in from the Philippines so far.

Illegal Housemaids

입력 2018.05.24 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



More on investigations of malfeasance with Korean Air’s founding family. Filipino women who worked at Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho's residence as housemaids reportedly came to Korea disguised as trainees for Korean Air. There's also evidence that the chairman's wife Lee Myung-hee was directly involved in the process.



[Pkg]



This is a work email exchanged between Korean Air employees in 2014. They cite an order given from "samonim" which means "madam" in Korean. The employees say the date of arrival for a trainee for the Pyeongchang-dong household must be set at a specific date. Samonim here refers to Lee Myung-hee, the wife of Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho. And the trainee refers to a Filipino person who is to be hired as a housemaid. Another email message says the current trainee doesn't do a good job in the kitchen and a new trainee must be sought out quickly. The message asks to first send a list and then follow orders thereafter. The demands continue, such as to cancel the visa for the current trainee and send her back to Manila. Lee Myung-hee does not hold any official title at Korean Air. However, circumstantial evidence shows she worked through Korean Air employees and was involved in the entire process of illegally hiring foreign trainees to work as housemaids at her house. Investigators at the Seoul Immigration Office believe there have been around 20 housemaids the Cho family illegally brought in from the Philippines so far.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보