Expensive Chicken News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (15:01) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



Franchise restaurant owners of Korea's second-largest fried chicken chain BHC have staged a rally to demand that the franchise headquarters disclose the prices of ingredients it supplies to its members. The franchisees say that have to sustain losses because of overpriced ingredients.



This franchised restaurant of BHC Chicken is run by a married couple who do everything by themselves, from receiving orders to cooking to delivering. The couple had only five days off over the past year, and cannot even think of hiring staff because of the high prices of ingredients supplied by the franchise headquarters. Their greatest burden is the price of cooking oil.



[Soundbite] BHC Franchisee (Voice modified) : "We pay KRW 70,000 for 15 kilograms of oil. That's nearly double the price charged by other chicken franchises."



Of the five fried chicken franchises in Korea, BHC has the highest operating income margin. Its franchisees say that BHC reaps profits by overcharging them for the ingredients, which include raw chicken and cooking oil.



[Soundbite] "The franchisees are starving!"



The owners of franchised restaurants have launched a strike in front of the National Assembly. They are demanding that the franchise headquarters disclose the prime costs of ingredients and lower their prices.



[Soundbite] "We want to know the reason we are forced to buy products of similar or even worse quality for higher prices."



Recently, BHC was ordered by the Fair Trade Commission to pay over one hundred million won in fine for having its franchised stores pay excessive costs for improving their business environment.

Expensive Chicken

입력 2018.05.24 (15:01) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37) News Today

