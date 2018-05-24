Ex-Pres. Roh’s Memorial News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



The 9th memorial service for late President Roh Moo-hyun was held at Bongha Village in Gimhae on Wednesday. Citizens attended the ceremony which was held based on the theme "peace comes." Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Bongha Village in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province marked the 9th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun. Crowds of people gathered to mark the occasion even before the memorial service is set to begin. Some 6,000 visitors attended this year's ceremony held based on the theme "Peace Comes." Visitors remember the path advocated by President Roh to achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Roh Geon-ho (Representative of Bereaved Family): "Next year marks the 10th anniversary. I hope circumstances can develop so that a representative from North Korea can also be present."



After the service, guests laid flowers on a flat stone placed over President Roh's grave. They paid respects to the former leader who stressed during his lifetime the power of "awakened citizens." Numerous handwritten messages posted on the outer wall of the memorial building reflect the heated sentiment of the mourners. The path taken by President Roh marked by democracy, peace and ordinary common values takes on greater meaning more than ever before.

