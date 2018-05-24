Milk Recipes News Today 입력 2018.05.24 (15:04) 수정 2018.05.24 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



Milk is usually considered a drink but it can also be a wonderful ingredient in cooking. You may have milk at home that's approaching shelf life. Instead of gulping it down or throwing it out, try to incorporate it into some dishes. We'll show you how.



[Pkg]



Milk is loved by people of all ages for its smooth and creamy flavor. In Korean its called the 'white tonic' for its abundant nutrients.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Nam-soon (Baewha Women's University): "Milk is rich in calcium, vitamin D and essential amino acids. It's very good for growing bones and preventing osteoporosis."



The substance tryptophan, which is abundant in milk, helps to settle the nerves and ease insomnia. But often times, families don't get around to finishing the whole carton or bottle of milk.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeon-beom (Seoul Resident): "I buy milk for my kid but then let it past the expiration date."



For milk that's a waste to be thrown away but not in the best condition for consumption, try using it in your cooking. You can make a proper meal with it. First up: risotto. Dice up some veggies as well as some bacon and cook them over low heat. Once the bacon bits turn brown, pour in enough milk to soak the ingredients and boil it down for 5 minutes. Now add the rice, sprinkle some salt and pepper and stir until the milk thickens. Drop in a slice of cheese when the mixture boils, and creamy milk risotto is ready to serve! This time, we will make a stew using milk. Milk transforms into tofu.



[Soundbite] Lee In-jeong (Culinary Researcher): "This is what's called "milk tofu" which is made by coagulating the fat and protein contents of milk."



First boil one liter of milk over low heat. Add two spoonfuls of vinegar and continue stirring. After about 5 minutes of boiling, you will see a lump of protein floating to the surface. Pour this over through a strainer and a cotton cloth. Keep the milk liquid aside for a moment. Now squeeze the solid lump to remove any remaining moisture, and place it in a rectangular shaped container to give a shape. One hour of cooling in the fridge will create a silky milk tofu. Now let's make the broth for the stew. For this, we use the earlier prepared liquid. Add some anchovies for flavor and give the liquid a good boil. Take out the anchovies and then put in some potato, onion and squash. Also add a spoonful of soybean paste or doenjang and boil the soup one more time. The milk tofu is chopped into cubes and are dropped into the stew at the very end. Your delicious bean paste stew is complete! Now let's get our hands to more serious cooking using milk. First are fries. Who can resist. Mix milk and sugar in a 5 to 1 ratio. Stir the mixture over low heat and melt the sugar. Add some potato starch melted in water which will thicken the milk. The mixture is the placed in a square container. Cool it off for a while before putting it in the fridge. After two hours, the milk will have firmed up like jelly. Slice it up into cubes. Try not to crush them. Be delicate. And skewer them onto wooden chopsticks. Now coat the skewers with batter and deep fry them only slightly, just until the coating turns yellow. Last but not least, sprinkle some mixed grain powder on the fries, and you have made amazing milk fries crisp on the outside and so chewy on the inside. Milk works as a drink, snack or humble cooking ingredient. Get healthier with more milk in your life.

