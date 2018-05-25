Inter-Korean Uncertainty News Today 입력 2018.05.25 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.25 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



With uncertainty over the U.S.-North Korea summit still looming, the future of inter-Korean relations has also become murky. That means inter-Korean cooperation and exchange programs, which were to resume in the wake of the Panmunjeom Declaration, will be put on hold for now. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The surprise cancellation of the Washington-Pyongyang summit has rendered it impossible to predict when inter-Korean dialogue will resume. Prior to Trump pulling out of that summit, a high-level meeting between the two Koreas was abruptly cancelled with the North blaming the Max Thunder joint military exercises. The atmosphere appeared to be warming up when Pyongyang allowed South Korean journalists to cover the dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but the hope for better ties was dashed with Trumppulling the plug on the June 12 summit. North Korea is likely to focus on dealing with the U.S. for the time being and put inter-Korean issues on the back burner. The regime's dissatisfaction and distrust of Seoul may have grown, since President Moon has been working as a mediator to arrange the historic meeting. Subsequently, it's become more likely that some of the agreements in the Panmunjeom Declaration may not be carried out. Events like the inter-Korean military meeting slated for this month and joint events to commemorate the June 15th inter-Korean declaration are likely to be disrupted. If the tense atmosphere is prolonged, it will be difficult to hold a reunion of separated families on August 15th and participate jointly in the Asian Games in August. The North was notified of the summit cancellation on the day the nuclear test site was dimantled. Tension on the Peninsula may rise depending on how the reclusive state reacts to the recent development. Pyongyang will probably state its official stance after carefully reviewing President Trump's open letter, and the level of protest will likely determine the political situation of the Korean Peninsula.

