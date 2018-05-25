기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
- N. Korean Response
-
- 입력 2018.05.25 (15:10)
- 수정 2018.05.25 (15:44)
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역