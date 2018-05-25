기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. Korean Response
입력 2018.05.25 (15:10) 수정 2018.05.25 (15:44) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
N. Korean Response
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
  • N. Korean Response
    • 입력 2018.05.25 (15:10)
    • 수정 2018.05.25 (15:44)
    News Today
N. Korean Response
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea says it is still willing to talk with the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to cancel his planned summit with the North Korean leader. North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said on Friday that his country is still willing to talk with the U.S. to resolve issues any time and in any format.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    댓글영역
    오늘의 HOT클릭!